Game Day: Hawaii vs Oregon State

Brenden Slaughter
Publisher
@b_slaught

Oregon State football is back at Reser Stadium for the first time in 665 days tonight!

With the Beavers kicking off their 2021 home slate against the Hawaii Warriors tonight, BeaversEdge.com has complete coverage of the matchup and will be live from Corvallis.

Who: Hawaii @ Oregon State

When: 8:00 p.m. PT

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1 (STREAM, LOGIN REQ)

How to listen: CLICK HERE

LIVE STATS: CLICK HERE

---

***ACCESS OUR LIVE IN-GAME CHAT HERE***

Hawaii vs Oregon State 
----

