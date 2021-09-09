Oregon State To Reveal Starting Quarterback On Game Day

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith is keeping his cards close to the vest.

In advance of the home opener against Hawaii on Saturday, Smith said we'll have to wait and see whether Sam Noyer or Chance Nolan will get the start, even though the staff has already made its decision.

"We know which one," Smith said with a smile. "But we're feeling like since we're at the end of the week, why let them know? We've decided and you'll find out on Saturday."

This comes on the heels of the Purdue matchup where the Beavers elected to insert Nolan into the contest midway through the third quarter to relieve an ineffective Noyer.

The Colorado transfer finished the contest by going 10-of-21 for 91 yards and one interception while Nolan went 10-of-16 for 157 yards and helped lead two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter.

While it's a tad out of the box for Smith to keep his starting quarterback a secret, the feeling is, why give Todd Graham and Hawaii any sort of advantage?

"It's a small advantage, maybe, maybe not, but we know what we're doing."