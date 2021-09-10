Staff Predictions: Hawaii vs Oregon State

With the Beavers set to host Hawaii in its home opener, Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Jared Halus give their two cents on the matchup and who's going to come out on top.

Every Friday of each game week, the BeaversEdge.com staff will give its predictions for Oregon State's matchup.

After coming up short in week one against Purdue, I like Oregon State to get its first win of the season against Hawaii.

While the Warriors are not to be taken lightly, as they knocked off the Beavers in Honolulu in 2019, this is a game that is well within the Beavers' grasp and one they need to dominate in to build up some confidence.

With the possibility of going 3-0 in the nonconference out the window, OSU needs confidence-building wins against Hawaii and Idaho the next two weeks to set themselves up to have a shot at winning four Pac-12 games and reaching bowl eligibility.

While Hawaii was able to earn their first win of the season against Portland State last week after getting clobbered by UCLA in week zero, I don't see the Warriors being able to hang with the Beavers for an entire contest.

OSU's defense showed some promising signs against Purdue and they'll build off that performance to have a solid day on that side of the ball. On the flip side, I expect the offensive execution to be far crisper, leading to better rhythm, production, and points.

I like the Beavers to win comfortably in front of fans at Reser Stadium for the first time in 665 days...



Prediction: Oregon State 35, Hawaii 17

Brenden's season record (0-1)