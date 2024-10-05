GAME DAY CENTRAL - Colorado State vs Oregon State

Who: Colorado State (2-2) vs Oregon State (3-1)
When: 3:30 p.m.
Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.
Coaches: Jay Norvell (43-44, third-season 10-18 CSU) vs Trent Bray (1st season, 3-1)
Spread: Oregon State -11
How to watch: The CW
How to listen: CLICK HERE
Oregon State By The Numbers
0 - Fourth-down conversions by OSU's opponents this season, in four attempts. OSU is one of four teams without an opponent converting on fourth.
11 - Rushing touchdowns combined for Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson.35 - Rushes of 10-plus yards, ranking the Beavers ninth nationally.
37:56 - OSU's average time of possession after holding the ball for 40:15 against Purdue. OSU had held the ball for 151:43 this season, compared to 88:17 by opponents.
48 - Career starts by offensive lineman Joshua Gray, just two shy of Roy Schuening's program-record of 50 from 2004-07.
51 - Third-down conversion percentage compared to 36 percent by opponents.
66 - First downs by rush, accounting for 69 percent of the Beavers' 96 this year.
267.75 - Beavers' yards per game on the ground this season, which would rank as the program's highest dating back to 1996.
2006 - The Beavers are playing their fourth home game in a five-game stretch to open the season for the first time since 2006.
