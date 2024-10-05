Advertisement
Published Oct 5, 2024
GAME DAY CENTRAL - Colorado State vs Oregon State
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Who: Colorado State (2-2) vs Oregon State (3-1)

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.

Coaches: Jay Norvell (43-44, third-season 10-18 CSU) vs Trent Bray (1st season, 3-1)

Spread: Oregon State -11

How to watch: The CW

How to listen: CLICK HERE

Previewing The Matchup

Purdue vs Oregon State
Staff Picks

Board Predictions

Recruit Scoop On Campus This Weekend

Injury Report

Scout Team Players Of Week | 3 Million Dollar Hoops Donation

CSU vs OSU - EDGE REPORT

A Closer Look At Colorado State

Uniforms for CSU

How Did Beaver Commits Fare Last Weekend?

Beavers In The NFL: Week 4 Recap

Talkin' Recruiting Nuggets

Nuggets: Latest Look At Beavers' Recruiting Efforts

Quick Hits From Trent Bray

Trent Bray Best First-Time OSU Coach Ever?

Which Beavers Have Out-Performed Recruit Rankings

5 Beavers Who Have Impressed

UNLV/Air Force Expected To Remain MW

Pac-12 Adds Gonzaga

WEEKLY INTERVIEWS + QUICK HITS

Quick Hits

Oregon State By The Numbers

0 - Fourth-down conversions by OSU's opponents this season, in four attempts. OSU is one of four teams without an opponent converting on fourth.

11 - Rushing touchdowns combined for Jam Griffin and Anthony Hankerson.35 - Rushes of 10-plus yards, ranking the Beavers ninth nationally.

37:56 - OSU's average time of possession after holding the ball for 40:15 against Purdue. OSU had held the ball for 151:43 this season, compared to 88:17 by opponents.

48 - Career starts by offensive lineman Joshua Gray, just two shy of Roy Schuening's program-record of 50 from 2004-07.

51 - Third-down conversion percentage compared to 36 percent by opponents.

66 - First downs by rush, accounting for 69 percent of the Beavers' 96 this year.

267.75 - Beavers' yards per game on the ground this season, which would rank as the program's highest dating back to 1996.

2006 - The Beavers are playing their fourth home game in a five-game stretch to open the season for the first time since 2006.

