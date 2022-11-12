Game Day: California vs Oregon State
GAME DAY is here! Following a close loss to Washington in Seattle a week ago, the Oregon State football team will be looking to get back to its winning ways at home against the California Golden Bears...
Who: California (3-6, 1-5 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (6-3, 3-3)
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Ore.
How to watch: Pac-12 Network
