BeaversEdge Film Analysis: QB Aidan Chiles
With Early National Signing Day not too far away, it's a good time to get a head start in breaking down the film of Oregon State's 2023 commitments. Today, we'll start with who I believe is the crown jewel of the recruiting class, quarterback Aidan Chiles.
The 2023 dual-threat quarterback out of Downey (CA) is in the midst of a superb senior season after battling injury and being a backup quarterback over the first three years of his prep career. Now with a chance to be a healthy, full-time starter, Chiles is showing that he has all the traits and talent to be a Power Five starting quarterback and one that has flown under the radar.
Senior stats (through 11 games): 150-for-200, 2,462 yards, 28 touchdowns, 3 interceptions; 45 carries, 625 yards, 7 TD - Total yards and touchdowns: 3,087 yards and 35 touchdowns
