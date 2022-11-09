– Redshirt freshman wide receiver J.Michael Sturdivant sits at the top of several stat categories among freshman wide receivers across the country. The Highland Village, Texas product leads the nation's freshmen in receptions (51) and touchdown receptions (6) and is second in receptions per game (5.7) and receiving yards (516). Sturdivant currently stands fourth among first-year players in the NCAA in receiving yards per game (63.3). Sturdivant tallied career-bests of eight catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns against Washington on Oct. 22.

– True freshman running back Jaydn Ott has re-written the record books in his first nine games at the collegiate level. The Chino, California native ran for 274 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries in Cal's 49-31 win over Arizona on Sept. 24. Ott leads all Pac-12 freshmen and ranks third nationally in rushing yards per game (80.6) and rushing yards (725). Named a midseason true freshman All-American by College Football News, The Athletic and On3, Ott also currently ranks second among first-year players nationally in all-purpose yards per game (104.2), fourth in total touchdowns (9) and seventh in rushing touchdowns (7).

– Redshirt freshman wide receiver Mavin Anderson is third on the team in receptions (30), receiving yards (323) and receiving touchdowns (3). Anderson set new career bests at USC last week with 87 receiving yards and a 47-yard catch.

– Defensively, the Bears have seen an immediate impact from two first-year players in true freshman cornerback Jeremiah Earby and defensive end Nate Burrell. Earby, who was named a Midseason Freshman All-American by 247Sports, The Athletic, and On3, has played in all nine games with four starts. Earby is eighth on the team in tackles (23) and hauled in his first career interception in the season opener vs UC Davis. Burrell has played in all nine games including four starts this season as a consistent cog along the defensive line and contributed 15 tackles.

– Cal has won three of the last five and five of the last eight matchups against Oregon State. The Bears have a one-game win streak in the series after defeating the Beavers 39-25 a year ago at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium.

– Cal's 49-7 victory in 2018 at Reser Stadium was highlighted by 193 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Patrick Laird as the Bears racked up 539 yards of offense to Oregon State's 241 in the blowout win. The Bears recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss as they held the Pac-12's third-ranked team in total offense to just seven points.

– Quarterback Jack Plummer had his best game as a Golden Bear last Saturday at then-No. 9 USC. The transfer from Purdue completed 35-of-49 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first Cal QB to throw for more than 400 yards in a game since Davis Webb had 425 yards at Washington State on Nov. 16, 2016.

– Wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter has been among the leaders of Pac-12 wideouts all season. Hunter is currently fifth in the conference in receiving yards per game (80.75), sixth in reception yards (646) and eighth in yards per catch (80.75).