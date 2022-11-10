Oregon State extends offer to 2023 ATH Sam Dunnell
Looking to put the finishing touches on their 2023 recruiting class, the Oregon State Beavers extended an offer to 2023 ATH Sam Dunnell on Wednesday evening. Dunnell, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete out of St. Margaret's Episcopal in San Juan Capistrano, CA also holds offers from San Diego State and Washington State.
Playing both ways for St. Margaret's Episcopal, Dunnell appears to have been offered by the Beavers as a defensive back, his offer being extended by Blue Adams, the Beavers' defensive backs coach.
The Beavers' 2023 recruiting class took a hit in the secondary last month when they lost commitments from safety Will Lee and Jalen O'Neal. With that, the secondary is expected to be a position group of major interest to the Beavers over the remainder of the cycle as they currently only hold a commitment from Federal Way (WA) DB Andre Jordan.
While BeaversEdge has yet to catch up with Dunnell, we hope to do so in the short term to get a better idea of where his recruitments stand, his timeline, if we could expect him to make a trip to Corvallis, and more.
Dunnell for St. Margaret's this year recorded 13 receptions for 241 yards and five touchdowns on offense while totaling 33 tackles, two sacks, and four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball in six games.
Be sure to check back in in the upcoming days to learn more about Dunnell and the Beavers' efforts in the 2023 recruiting cycle.
