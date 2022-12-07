PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back Damien Martinez and tight end Jack Velling have been named Freshman All-Americans by College Football News, the publication announced Tuesday.

Martinez has been selected to its third team while Velling is an honorable mention selection.

The two are the first Beaver freshmen to be recognized since Omar Speights was a first-team selection in 2019.

Martinez, from Lewisville, Texas, has 970 rushing yards on the season and is looking for the 18th 1,000-yard season in OSU history. He would become the fourth freshman to reach that plateau, joining Ken Simonton (1998), Jacquizz Rodgers (2008) and Jermar Jefferson (2018).

Martinez has rushed for 100 yards in six consecutive games, and is aiming to tie Simonton (seven straight in 1998-99) for the longest stretch in OSU history.

Velling, who hails from Seattle, has played in 10 games this season, totaling 14 catches for 260 yards and three touchdowns. He posted a 60-yard touchdown reception against Colorado, the longest by an Oregon State tight end since 1999.

