Following the 38-35 loss to Washington State on Saturday evening, the Oregon State football team (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) dropped five spots to No. 19 in the AP Poll, and six spots in the coaches poll to No. 21.

FULL AP POLL

Washington is the top-ranked Pac-12 team in the AP Poll at No. 6, USC at No. 8, Oregon at No. 9, Utah at No. 10, Washington State at No. 16, and OSU at No. 19.

FULL Coaches Poll

USC leads the conference in the coaches at No. 6, Washington at No. 8, Oregon at No. 9, Utah at No. 10, Washington State at No. 17, and OSU at No. 21.

The Beavers return to action against the consensus 10th-ranked Utah Utes (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) on Friday at Reser Stadium...