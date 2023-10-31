Another week, another big game for Malachi Durant who had five receptions for 66 yards and three touchdowns in Graham-Kapowsin's win over Bethel. Season Stats: 47 Receptions, 646 Yards, 14 TD

Freauff is out for the season. Season Stats: N/A

It was a quiet day for Hook this past weekend with just one reception for 11 yards. Season Stats: 33 receptions, 378 yards, 5 TD

Tullis had 10 carries for 65 yards against Creekview in a 24-21 win over the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs.

Foster recorded three tackles including half a tackle for a loss in Central Catholic's 76-0 win over David Douglas. He also had a blocked field goal. Season Stats: 37 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks



Exodus Ayers's Proctor Academy fell to the St. Paul's Big Red 26-20. No stats were available for the game.

Punahou and Burnett defeated Rustin Young and St. Louis this past weekend 24-10. Season Stats: N/A

Frazier had one carry for two yards. He also had 10 tackles in the game including one TFL. Stats: 12 carries, 37 yards, 2 TD ; 42 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 8.0 sacks, 2 INT

Brinson and the Gaither Cowboys defeated the Leto Falcons 62-0 last weekend. Season Stats: 14 Tackles, 1 PD

St. Louis fell to Punahou last weekend 24-10. Season Stats: N/A

Payton Stewart and Kelso defeated Evergreen 28-7. Season Stats: N/A

Bishop Kelly's undefeated season continues following a 48-12 win over Burley last Friday. Season Stats: N/A

Kim and North Medford defeated South Medford in a close one 10-0. Season Stats: N/A