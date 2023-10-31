Commit Stats: How Oregon State commits performed this past weekend
Follow along with us below over the course of the season as we track how Oregon State commits are performing in their senior seasons.
Another week, another big game for Malachi Durant who had five receptions for 66 yards and three touchdowns in Graham-Kapowsin's win over Bethel.
Season Stats: 47 Receptions, 646 Yards, 14 TD
Freauff is out for the season.
Season Stats: N/A
It was a quiet day for Hook this past weekend with just one reception for 11 yards.
Season Stats: 33 receptions, 378 yards, 5 TD
Tullis had 10 carries for 65 yards against Creekview in a 24-21 win over the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs.
Foster recorded three tackles including half a tackle for a loss in Central Catholic's 76-0 win over David Douglas. He also had a blocked field goal.
Season Stats: 37 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks
Exodus Ayers's Proctor Academy fell to the St. Paul's Big Red 26-20. No stats were available for the game.
Punahou and Burnett defeated Rustin Young and St. Louis this past weekend 24-10.
Season Stats: N/A
Frazier had one carry for two yards. He also had 10 tackles in the game including one TFL.
Stats: 12 carries, 37 yards, 2 TD ; 42 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 8.0 sacks, 2 INT
Brinson and the Gaither Cowboys defeated the Leto Falcons 62-0 last weekend.
Season Stats: 14 Tackles, 1 PD
St. Louis fell to Punahou last weekend 24-10.
Season Stats: N/A
Payton Stewart and Kelso defeated Evergreen 28-7.
Season Stats: N/A
Bishop Kelly's undefeated season continues following a 48-12 win over Burley last Friday.
Season Stats: N/A
Kim and North Medford defeated South Medford in a close one 10-0.
Season Stats: N/A
Connington and Mountain View defeated Post Falls 24-14. No stats were available.
Season Stats: N/A
