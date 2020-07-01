BeaversEdge - Beavers Leading The Pack For 2021 TE Gabe Milbourn

The recruitment process is still somewhat new for Sonora (CA) tight end Gabe Milbourn, who has seen his stock rise and offers come in throughout the last few months. Oregon State, Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV and other have all thrown their names in the hat for Milbourn, and the 6-foot-5 tight end has been soaking it all in.

“It is going great actually,” said Milbourn. “Before all of this I wasn’t really used to the process, so it has been nice to get to know everyone and everything and really get in the groove of how things work.”

Milbourn's phone has been blowing up, which is actually something that he appreciates seeing from the schools who are recruiting him. Among all of the coaches in contact, there are none who are reaching out more than those at Oregon State.

“It makes me feel really good and kind of pushes me toward a school when they really reach out a lot and show that they care about me,” Milbourn said. “Oregon State has definitely reached out the most. They are in touch just about every single day even if it's just to check on me.”

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!