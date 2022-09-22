Oregon State will look for potentially their biggest win of the Jonathan Smith on Saturday when they take on the top-10 ranked USC Trojans. In preparation for the game, we take a look back at how Oregon State and USC's starters matched up as recruits.

Tyjon Lindsey and Tre'Shaun Harrison are locked into starting spots but it has yet to be decided if Anthony Gould or Silas Bolden will start as the Beavers' third wide receiver.

Look for 2022 Northern Colorado transfer Joe Golden to potentially start in place of Isaac Hodgins.

It will be a game-time decision between Riley Sharp and Cory Stover to start at the outside linebacker spot for the Beavers.

The same can be said about the John McCarten and Andrew Chatfield at the other outside linebacker spot.