Earlier this week, Oregon State extended an offer to Warren (CA) athlete Jordan Ross. It was the 11th offer of Ross's recruitment as the Beavers join the likes of Arizona, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, Notre Dame, UNLV, Utah, Washington, and Washington State in offering the Downey, California native.

While rated as an athlete here at Rivals, the Beavers have offered Ross as a wide receiver. Shortly after the 6-foot-0, 178-pound athlete earned his offer from the Beavers, BeaversEdge caught up with Ross to discuss the Beavers and his overall recruitment.