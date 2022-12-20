With the early signing period (Dec. 21st) just a day away, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at where Oregon State's 2023 class ranks so far and how it compares to previous seasons under head coach Jonathan Smith ...

With less than 24 hours before the early signing period on Wednesday, December 21st, Oregon State football currently has 19 commitments for the class of 2023!

Those 19 pledges are quarterback Aidan Chiles, wide receivers David Wells, Tastean Reddicks, Zachary Card, and Montrel Hatten, tight ends Cooper Jensen and Dorian Thomas, offensive lineman Jacob Anderson and Zander Etsy, defensive linemen Thomas Collins, Abraham Johnson, Zakaih Saez, Kelze Howard, & Nikko Taylor, linebackers Isaiah Chisom and Leonard Ah You, and defensive backs Andre Jordan, Harlem Howard, and Jermod McCoy...

The Beavers are active on the recruiting trail so there's still a chance we could see more commitments or perhaps even flips...

In terms of the national rank, Oregon State checks in at No. 50 with 1245 total points...

In terms of the Pac-12 rank, the Beavers check in at No. 8 in the conference, ahead of Colorado, WSU, ASU, & Cal...

This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.