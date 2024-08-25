Beavers RB commit Kourdey Glass has major performance in season debut

Oregon State 2025 running back commitment Kourdey Glass started off his senior season with a big performance against the Kennedy Thunderbirds, helping lead the Hanford Bullpups to a 45-29 win in their first game of the 2024 season.

The three-star tailback was a major reason for Hanford's victory totaling a team leading 173 all purpose yards. On the ground, Glass was effcient with eight carries for 76 yards including a long of 49 yards. He was also a threat in the receiving game for the Bullpups with three receptions for 97 yards in the game.

Glass committed to the Beavers in May over offers from Arizona, Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, and Washington State.

It was a very strong start to the season for the California native who had nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage as well as 22 total touchdowns on 105 total touches lsat season. He entered this fall with over 3,400 all-purpose yards and 58 career touchdowns.