Commits in Action: Four Future Beavers Set To Begin Senior Seasons

For four Oregon State commitments, their senior seasons will begin this weekend. Below, BeaversEdge goes over those four future Beavers and their matchups this weekend.

Glasper's Green Valley Gators will travel to West Herriman, Utah this weekend to take on the Herriman Mustangs, one of the better programs in Utah. Glasper is currently the only prospect on either side committed to an FBS program. Glasper and the Gators will look to rebound from a 2023 season in which they went 5-7 including 3-3 in conference play.

This is a fantastic matchup between one of Nevada's top programs in Liberty vs one of Utah's premier programs in Skyridge.

Liberty (NV) features a pair of Oregon State commitments in safety Sean Craig and linebacker Jeremiah Ioane, it also features three-star running back and Oregon State legacy Skyler Jackson on their roster. Other notable recruits include two-star defensive tackle Eliah Logo, a UNLV commitment.

Skyridge has several prospects worth noting starting with Darius Afalava, who has extensive ties to the Beavers but is now committed to Oklahoma. The Utah powerhouse is also home to three-star offensive lineman Ben Howard, a Cal commitment, and two-star linebacker De'Shawn Toilolo, a Boise State commitment. Underclassmen prospects to know include 2026 quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne, 2026 offensive lineman Mataalii Benjamin, and 2027 wide receiver Jernaro Gilford Jr.