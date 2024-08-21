Oregon State Football Depth Chart Prediction: Defense

With the Oregon State football team preparing to open the season against the Idaho State Bengals in a little over a week, BeaversEdge gives a depth chart prediction for the defense!

SPIN -> If Takari Hickle, Kelze Howard, or Nick Norris were healthy, this depth chart projection may look different, but unfortunately, that isn't the case. Hickle won't play this season along with Howard, and we're still awaiting word on Norris' status.

However, the Beavers have the makings of a solid group based on what we've seen in fall camp. It'll be interesting to see how the formations and lineups go, as we saw about an even split of two or three down linemen, and we expect the Beavers to heavily rotate formations and players.