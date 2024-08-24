Oregon State Football Names Captains For 2024 Season

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team has named its captains for the 2024 season, as voted on by the players.

Quarterback Ben Gulbranson, defensive lineman Semisi Saluni, defensive backs Jaden Robinson and Skyler Thomas, linebacker Melvin Jordan, and offensive lineman Joshua Gray earned the nod on Friday.

Robinson has the nod of the eldest statesman on the team, having begun his Oregon State career back in 2018. He's coming off his first full-time season as a starter at cornerback, but is the most experienced player on defense and is arguably the de facto leader on the defensive side of the ball.

Gray is the Beavers' second-longest tenured Beaver behind Robinson, having had a streak of 44-straight starts on the offensive line before being injured ahead of the Oregon game last season and electing to return for his final season in 2024.

Thomas is entering his fourth season with the Beavers but hasn't played since the 2022 campaign since missing all of last season with an ACL injury. He's fully recovered and was one of the standout players of camp on defense.

Gulbranson is entering his fourth year with the program and is one of the contenders to be the Beavers' starting quarterback with 1,705 career passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Saluni is also entering his fourth season, having played in a career 39 games leading into his final campaign as a Beaver. He's been one of the DL leaders in fall camp...

Jordan is the youngest player amongst the captains, entering his redshirt sophomore campaign, and that speaks to what his teammates think of his leadership and play on the field. He's expected to start at inside linebacker for the Beavers this season...

