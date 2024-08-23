Oregon State Football Depth Chart Prediction: Special Teams

K - Everett Hayes

Depth: Caleb Ojeda, Max Walker, Logan McCreery

SPIN-> Hayes was the frontrunner to land the starting spot to be the kicker for the Beavers with the departure of Atticus Sappington in the offseason. Hayes has had significant starting experience, showcasing that he can be a reliable option at kicker. Still, he has dealt with injuries that have hurt his availability to be on the field. However, now fully healthy, he looks to be back to his old form in 2021 and will be out there for the Beavers handling kickoff duties, field goals, and extra points this season.

The Beavers brought in two JUCO transfers, Caleb Ojeda and Logan McCreery, to compete with Hayes for the starting spot, but they've been inconsistent throughout fall camp. Ojeda has looked better than McCreery, but his range is limited compared with Hayes, who boasts the best leg of the group; because of that, I'd look to Walker or Ojeda to likely back up Hayes should he deal with an injury.

Walker can kick, in addition to handling punting duties for the Beavers, being a versatile piece on special teams for Jamie Christian and Co. I thought throughout camp, he looked to be the most consistent after Hayes in hitting his field goal attempts and has more range compared to Ojeda and McCreery.

Walker has also been the team's kickoff specialist and likely could find himself again in a similar role this season, helping to keep Hayes fresh by handling kickoff duties this season should Christian decide to give Walker an extended role on special teams.