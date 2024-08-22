Oregon State Football Depth Chart Prediction: Offense

QB 1 - Ben Gulbranson

QB 2 - Gabarri Johnson or Gevani McCoy

DEPTH: Kallen Gutridge, Dom Montiel, Jake Sanders

SPIN-> Quarterback was arguably the most significant question mark on the offensive side of the ball headed into fall camp for the Beavers this season. The expectation at the start of spring was that Gevani McCoy and Ben Gulbranson would compete for the starting job because Gabarri Johnson missed most of the practices in spring ball. Once fall camp started, it looked like Gulbranson would take the reigns and run away with the starting quarterback. However, as camp went on, Gulbranson's early start fizzled out, allowing McCoy and Johnson to claim their stake in the quarterback battle.

I wouldn't envy head coach Trent Bray and offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson deciding who will start week one because no one in the trio separated themselves in my eyes throughout fall camp.

If I had to pick one of the three quarterbacks to go out there the first week, it would be Gulbranson, despite his struggles in camp. He brings you the most familiarity on offense; he can also push the ball deep if needed and keep the offense on schedule in Gunderson's offense, and he's shown that he can do that in practice, but you have to see it happen in a game.

I think you have to go with Gulbranson as the safest option based on performance and experience, but also, the decision-making hasn't been the best either in Gunderson's offense. However, the other two haven't shown enough for me to say that their decision-making is better than Gulbranson's.

It remains to be seen who will back up Gulbranson; based on his late surging performance in fall camp, my best guess is Johnson. However, he has the least starting experience but the most upside compared to McCoy and Gulbranson with his arm talent and athleticism. There were times when the first-team offense looked like they were on schedule, such as when Johnson was using his legs to move the ball down the field, but he also tended to scramble more than wanting to stand in the pocket compared to Gulbranson.