BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Bryce Fehmel limited Oregon to three hits in 7 1/3 scoreless innings and Tyler Malone hit a home run for the fourth consecutive game as the Beavers defeated the Ducks, 2-1, Friday in front of a Goss Stadium-era record crowd of 3,760.



The win pushed Oregon State to a 2-0 mark in the 2017-18 Civil War Series, presented by PacificSource Health Plans, Spirit Mountain Casino, Safeway-Albertsons and your local Toyota Dealers. The win also sent the Beavers to a 28-6 record on the year, with a 9-5 mark in Pac-12 Conference play. Oregon is 19-17 overall and 6-11 in league games.

Fehmel picked up his fifth win after limiting the Ducks to three hits and a walk. The junior retired 12 consecutive batters at one point and left to a standing ovation in the eighth with a runner on first. Reliever Dylan Pearce came on and spun a 6-4-3 double play to end the frame.

Malone, meanwhile, launched a home run over the right field fence off Oregon starter Kenyon Yovan to put the Beavers up 1-0 in the fifth. The solo shot was his fourth in as many games.

Adley Rutschman pushed the Beavers to a 2-0 lead in the sixth via a sac fly to center. The run was key as Oregon scored its lone run of the game in the ninth before Jake Mulholland’s second strikeout closed out the game.

Mulholland finished the day with an inning of scoreless relief for his 11th save of the year.

Yovan took the loss for Oregon. He allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings. He dropped to 3-2 on the season.

The Beavers and Ducks conclude the series Saturday afternoon with a 4:05 p.m. PT start at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The game will air live on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Oregon, at Pac-12.com and via the Pac-12 Now app.

The 3,760 in attendance at Friday’s game set a Goss Stadium era single-game record. It surpassed the previous best of 3,737 against Vanderbilt in the 2017 Corvallis Super Regional.

The 3,760 in attendance pushed the Beavers to 47,547 in total attendance this year, over 14 home dates (15 games). That’s an average of 3,396 per home date this season.

Oregon State has now won six consecutive games over Oregon. The Beavers have now also won three straight over the Ducks in Corvallis.

Oregon State will be looking for a sweep Saturday. The Beavers have swept Oregon three times at Goss Stadium since the Ducks re-instated their program in 2009, with the last one coming in 2014.

