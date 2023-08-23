PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State wide receiver and punt returner Anthony Gould has been selected as a preseason First-Team All-American by The Sporting News on Tuesday. Gould has been selected as a return specialist.

Gould led the nation with 18.57 yards per punt return last season. He was one of just five players nationally with two punt returns for touchdowns, doing so on an 80-yarder against Montana State and then a 55-yarder versus California.

The Leavenworth, Kansas native was named a First-Team All-American in 2022 by The Sporting News, Pro Football Focus and CBS Sports, He was also a third-team selection by Phil Steele. In addition, he was selected as a First-Team All-Pac-12 performer by the league’s coaches, Phil Steele and PFF.

It’s the second preseason All-America honor for Gould, who was also recognized as a second-teamer by Phil Steele in June.

Gould is also a preseason All-Pac-12 First Team selection by the conference’s media in addition to being recognized to the Hornung Award’s preseason watch list.

The Beavers open the 2023 season Sept. 3 when visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and it will air on CBS.

