Last week, Oregon State announced the signing of 2018 guard Jordan Campbell to its 2018 recruiting class. Campbell was formerly committed to San Diego State last November but got his release from the program and committed to OSU after his official visit three weeks ago.

To get better insight on Campbell, BeaversEdge.com spoke to Julius von Hanzlik, who was Campbell's AAU coach in 2017 for the California Stars 17U.

What are the Beavers getting in the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Campbell?

"The biggest thing with him is he's a big time competitor and he's a sponge," von Hanzlik answered. "He's a real student of the game. Anything you tell him, it will sink in. He never takes a possession off. At worst, he'll be a big time defender in that league, a high energy guy, and a guy who can get to the rim.

"He's developed his jump shot tremendously from when I saw him last spring until now. He's been working on his shooting and his pace. Before, he was very downhill, get to the rim, and finish with contact. When I say pace, I mean using on-ball screens and not just looking to go downhill out of it -- he's getting to spots, seeing what you've got, read and react, things like that.

"They're getting a guy that's going to be a big time on-ball defender in that league and a guy that can get to the rim at will."

Campbell can bring the ball up the court or play off the ball, but von Hanzlik feels that Campbell will play the point.

"I think a lot of guys look at him at the 2 because he's such a freak athlete and he can get to the rim at will, but if you really watch his decision making and improved pace, I think he's a 1," he said.

And von Hanzlik feels confident that Campbell will be able to contribute as a true freshman.

"For sure. Because like I said, he can come in right away and play with the natural things he does, like being more athletic, faster, stronger, and more will than the other guys. That's going to keep him on the floor because of those things, but he can also handle the ball under the pressure."

On the court, Campbell is fierce, but off the court, Campbell is just one of the guys.

"The way he plays, you wouldn't think he's like that off the court. He plays like a dog on the court," von Hanzlik explained. "But off the court, he's a kid who has fun with his friends."

