BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State announced the signing of three-star guard Jordan Campbell on Tuesday afternoon, joining already signed big men Kylor Kelley, Jack Wilson, and Warren Washington to OSU's 2018 class.

Campbell originally signed with San Diego State last fall, but they granted him his release as Campbell wanted to look around at other schools. Campbell officially visited Oregon State in late-April and committed to the Beavers one week ago.

He averaged 29.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 4.1 steals during his senior season, while leading the team to a 22-3 record. Rivals.com lists Campbell as a shooting guard, but he can play the point, which is a big need for the Beavs.

MORE: Beaver fans discuss Campbell's signing

"We are very excited to add Jordan to our team," OSU head coach Wayne Tinkle said. "He’s very athletic, mature and tough and can help us at both guard positions. He’s a lefty and his athleticism and toughness, especially on the defensive end, will be a great addition to our team.

"He is a tremendous playmaker in the open floor and in the half court. He’ll be a great complement to Stevie (Thompson Jr.), Ethan (Thompson) and Zach (Reichle)."

With the departure of a few players after the 2017-18 season, OSU still has three scholarships available to use for this season if they choose.

Rivals.com basketball analyst Corey Evans describes Campbell as "a blue-collar off guard that can be leaned upon for his defensive prowess."

Campbell chose Oregon State "due to the relationship of the players and coaches. That is huge for me knowing I have a great group of guys who are going to hold me accountable, but also making sure my head is screwed on right on and off the court."