With the Beavers not having any senior wide receivers entering the 2024 campaign, Washington figures to join a relatively crowded room when he arrives.

However, given how the Beavers want to tweak their offense under new offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, I wouldn't be surprised if they call Washington's name relatively early in his collegiate career as he's got solid size and could even work as a kick/punt returner early in his career.

Compared to the previous OSU offensive units, Gunderson and Co. have made no qualms about wanting to have a better and more consistent passing offense. It's arguably been the Achilles heel of the Beaver offense the past few seasons, and it's been a big point of emphasis from Trent Bray to Gunderson, who he's charged with leading the transition.