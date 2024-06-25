Analysis: Beavers Getting High-Level Athlete In WR Elijah Washington
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With Oregon State recently landing Oakland (CA) wide receiver Elijah Washington, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and Recruiting Analyst Dylan Callaghan-Croley break down what he brings to the Beavers!
MORE: EDGE Top 25: No. 25 Skyler Thomas | FutureCasting 3-Star OL To OSU | OSU Adds 2025 DE Jesse Myers | 3-Star OL Commits To OSU | Beavers Land Las Vegas DB | What To Know About OSU's Final OV Weekend | Oregon State Makes Top 4 For Oakland WR Deji Ajose
Washington's Fit In Oregon State's Offense
With the Beavers not having any senior wide receivers entering the 2024 campaign, Washington figures to join a relatively crowded room when he arrives.
However, given how the Beavers want to tweak their offense under new offensive coordinator Ryan Gunderson, I wouldn't be surprised if they call Washington's name relatively early in his collegiate career as he's got solid size and could even work as a kick/punt returner early in his career.
Compared to the previous OSU offensive units, Gunderson and Co. have made no qualms about wanting to have a better and more consistent passing offense. It's arguably been the Achilles heel of the Beaver offense the past few seasons, and it's been a big point of emphasis from Trent Bray to Gunderson, who he's charged with leading the transition.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news