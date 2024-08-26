Advertisement
Published Aug 26, 2024
Oregon State Football vs Idaho State Odds
circle avatar
Brenden Slaughter  •  BeaversEdge
Publisher
Twitter
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team preparing to kick off the 2024 campaign with the Idaho State Bengals at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge looks at the odds for the contests via Action Network!

MORE: RB Commit Kourdey Glass Impresses | Oregon State Football Opponent Preview: Boise State | Beavers Name 2024 Captains | Special Teams Depth Chart Prediction | Opponent Preview: WSU | Beaver Commits Starting Senior Seasons

OSU vs ISU Odds - Via Action Network
TEAMSpreadOver/UnderMoney line

Idaho State

+28.5

O(52.5)

+1700

Oregon State

-28.5

U (52.5)

-4500

• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY

• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK

• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, @tjmathewson, & @ryan_harlan

Advertisement
Advertisement