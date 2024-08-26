Oregon State Football vs Idaho State Odds

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

With the Oregon State football team preparing to kick off the 2024 campaign with the Idaho State Bengals at Reser Stadium, BeaversEdge looks at the odds for the contests via Action Network!

MORE: RB Commit Kourdey Glass Impresses | Oregon State Football Opponent Preview: Boise State | Beavers Name 2024 Captains | Special Teams Depth Chart Prediction | Opponent Preview: WSU | Beaver Commits Starting Senior Seasons