An offer to play college football at any level is always earned and never given. For some it is earned quicker than others, and for some it happens almost instantly. That was the case for Arlington (TX) wide receiver Kelby Valsin, brother of Oregon State receiver Jimmy Valsin, when he picked up an offer from the Beavers last week.

As he enters his junior year, Valsin has yet to play a regular season game of high school football, but has turned some heads during two preseason scrimmages.

"It felt great, I have been working for it for all my life so it feels great for it to finally happen," said Valsin. "I took two years off of football, so for me to come back and already pick up an offer is a crazy feeling."

The Oregon State staff got word of Kelby's return to football from his brother, and instantly got excited about the potential of a 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver that just got his drivers license. It didn't take long for the Beavs to jump in.

"Coach Hynson reached out to me to extend the offer, he told to keep working and that he wanted to be the first to offer because he knows I am going to get a lot more," Valsin told BeaversEdge.