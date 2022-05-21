Adley Rutschman Called Up By Baltimore

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Former Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman has officially made it to the show after the Baltimore Orioles called him up from the Triple-A Norfolk Tides!

Rutschman, who's currently tabbed as the No. 1 overall prospect in major league baseball, was taken 1st overall by the Orioles in the 2019 MLB Draft.

In 68 at-bats with Norfolk in 2022, Rutschman hit .309 and tallied 21 hits, three home runs, and nine runs batted in. He also hit five doubles and walked 11 times.

The Orioles take on Tampa Bay at Camden Yards on Saturday afternoon, with Rutschman slated to start at catcher and hit sixth in the order...