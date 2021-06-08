FREE TRIAL: BeaversEdge Premium Access Until Aug. 10, 2021

Wayne Tinkle and the Oregon State men's basketball program hosted Lacey (WA) shooting guard Brooklyn Hicks for his first unofficial visit this past week.

The 2023 prospect, who already holds upwards of five offers and two Pac-12 offers, has built a good relationship with the Oregon State staff in a short amount of time, which bodes well for the Beavers as he moves forward in his young recruitment.

Hicks spoke with BeaversEdge following the visit, and shared the latest on his experience, recruitment, and more.