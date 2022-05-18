Cooper Hjerpe Named Semifinalist For Pitcher Of The Year

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Recruiting Notebook: May 17th | Updated Scholarship Chart | Christian Wright Joins OSU MBB | OSU Flips OL Flavio Gonzalez From Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas – Oregon State sophomore Cooper Hjerpe is one of 25 semifinalists for the College Baseball Hall of Fame’s National Pitcher of the Year Award, it was announced on Tuesday.

Hjerpe is one of two pitchers from the Pac-12 Conference on the list, which also includes Stanford’s Alex Williams.

Hjerpe, a Capay, Calif., native, sports a 9-1 record and 2.42 earned run average in 12 starts this season. He is third in the country with 125 strikeouts, doing so in just 78 innings. He has struck out 14.42 batters per nine innings, tops in the nation.

The lefty also leads the Pac-12 by 34 strikeouts.

He is a two-time Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week and was also named the National Pitcher of the Week in April following a 17-strikeout performance versus Stanford that tied the Oregon State single-game record.

Next Up

Oregon State returns home to close out the regular season with a three-game series versus UCLA. It opens Thursday night at 6 p.m. PT.