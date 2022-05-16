Oregon State Flips JUCO OL Flavio Gonzalez From Kansas

Oregon State on Monday picked up a class of 2022 commitment from Butler Community College (El Dorado, KS) offensive guard Flavio Gonzalez. The Beavers flipped the 6-foot-3, 305-pound guard from Kansas just two weeks after he originally committed to the Jayhawks. Gonzalez is rated by Rivals as a two-star prospect with a Rivals Rating of 5.4.

In their 2022 recruiting class, the offensive line was a focus for the Beavers and remained a focus as the Beavers' coaching staff looked to fill out their roster. Gonzalez is now their fifth offensive line commitment in the class joining Dylan Lopez (Bradenton, FL), Jacob Strand (Canby, OR), Luka Vincic (Bothell, WA), and Nathan Elu (San Mateo, CA) as part of the class.

A native of Tucson, Arizona, Gonzalez was a high school product of Pueblo High School before enrolling at Butler Community College. At Butler C.C., the Arizona native played his way to a second-team all KJCCC selection this past season. He'll have four years to play three at Oregon State as he played both of his first two seasons at Butler and has an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID rule (six years to play four).

MORE TO COME

