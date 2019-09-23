Shortly after the No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2021, Keith Brown announced his intent to visit this weekend, Jefferson running back Damir Collins followed suit by announcing via Twitter that he was headed to Corvallis as well.

It's shaping up to be a big in-state recruiting weekend for Jonathan Smith and Co. as a pair of native Oregonians are lined up to see Oregon State (1-2) take on Stanford (1-3, 0-1, Pac-12).

Keeping in-state talent in-state has been a huge priority for Smith and making an early connection with Collins could prove fruitful in the coming weeks. Collins' visit comes after running backs coach Michael Pitre saw him record 423 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-14 win over Century last Friday. With a 5.6 three-star Rivals rank, Collins is currently ranked 28th amongst all backs in the 2021 class.

With Collins boasting offers from Oregon State, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, and Utah State, the Beavers could make a lasting impression with a strong showing against the Cardinal.

