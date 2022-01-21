PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Texas pipeline has been fruitful for the Oregon State football team. The Beavers have consistently been able to tap into the state to land top targets, and have another on their radar for the 2023 class.

Arlington (TX) wide receiver Kelby Valsin, the younger brother of current Oregon State receiver Jimmy Valsin, picked up his first offer from the Beavs in August of 2021, and has since exploded onto many other schools radars. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect now holds nearly 10 offers from the likes of Stanford, Utah, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, and others.

As his recruitment continues to trend up, the Beavs are continuing to stay involved.

Valsin shares the latest on his recruitment, developing relationship with Coach Hynson, visit plans, and more with BeaversEdge.

