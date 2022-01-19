Oregon State Football: RB B.J. Baylor Accepts NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Invite

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor has accepted an invite to the NFLA Collegiate Bowl. The game is slated to be played Jan. 29 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. It will be televised on the NFL Network.

Baylor became the first Beaver to lead the Pac-10/12 in rushing since Steven Jackson in 2003. Baylor totaled 1,337 rushing yards – the 17th 1,000-yard effort in OSU’s history. He became the ninth player to do so by recording six 100-yard efforts, including five over the first seven games of the season.

Baylor also scored 13 rushing touchdowns, putting him among the Pac-12’s leaders.

He ended his OSU career with 1,718 yards on 308 carries, scoring 18 touchdowns. The 1,718 yards rank 16th for a career at OSU while the 18 touchdowns are just shy of 10th.

OSU Athletics