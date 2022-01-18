PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Kentridge (WA) tight end Dorian Thomas became Oregon State's second commit in the 2023 class back in November, and is still feeling the love from his commitment months later.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect not only made himself proud with his commitment, but his peers as well.

"Everything feels really good, I feel like all of the weight is off my shoulders and I know the place I will be at," said Thomas. "The love I am getting from Oregon State and the Oregon State fans is great, my family is proud, my friends are proud, my school is proud, so it's all good."

Since his pledge to Oregon State, Thomas' relationship with the staff, particularly tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, has continued to improve.

"My relationship with the staff is great, I text coach Wozniak probably four days a week," Thomas said. "He keeps up with me and just makes sure my family is alright, how school is going, and all of that."

