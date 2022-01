WATCH: Oregon State WBB HC Scott Rueck Previews Washington

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck as he talks about the teams' recent play, offers updates, and looks ahead to Sunday's road matchup against Washington...

MORE: BJ Baylor Accepts Senior Collegiate Bowl Invite | Beavers In The NFL: Wild Card Recap | 2023 TE Commit Dorian Thomas Feeling The Love From OSU