Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Wild Card Recap

With the first weekend of NFL playoff action in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...

-> Hodgins didn't see action in the Bills' 47-17 victory over New England as he's currently on Buffalo's practice squad.

-> Togiai didn't see action in Philadephia's 31-15 loss to Tampa Bay as he's currently on the future reserve list for the Eagles.

Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR

-> Seumalo didn't see action in Philadephia's 31-15 loss to Tampa Bay as he's been on injured reserve since week three due to a foot injury. He'll be looking to make a full return in 2022...

Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String

-> In Arizona's 34-11 loss to Los Angeles, Harlow saw one snap on special teams during a field goal.

Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - COVID-19/Reserve

-> Remmers didn't see action in Kansas City's 42-21 win over Pittsburgh as he remains on the COVID-19/Reserve list due to an injury. The Chiefs host Buffalo on Sunday...