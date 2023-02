PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave is making a name for himself at the Senior Bowl practices in Alabama this week...

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder recently clocked in at over 20 miles per hour, which according to reports below, should be good enough for a 4.5 40-yard dash at the upcoming NFL combine...

Musgrave is coming off a junior season in Corvallis where he was limited to just two games but tallied 11 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown.

Before the senior bowl, Musgrave was considered a strong bet to be a day-two selection... it's certainly possible that he's worked his way into late first-round consideration...

The senior bowl is Saturday, Feb. 4th at 11:30 a.m. PT and will be televised on NFL Network from Mobile, Ala...

Check out all the highlights and social media reactions surrounding Musgrave below: