What Trent Bray & Andrzej Hughes-Murray Said At The LA Bowl Presser

On how to contend with Utah State’s wide receivers…

“We need to keep changing the picture form and not let them (Utah State) know. They have talented receivers across the board. We don’t just focus on one guy. That would be a mistake. We have different ways to cover certain guys, certain positions on the field, and continue to change that picture on them.”

On recently being named defensive coordinator…

“It has been a long conversation for a while since the interim deal happened. It’s been a daily conversation about what I would do, how are things going to be different. It’s probably been a month now of conversations about it. Then the actual realization of it was a couple of days before Coach (Jonathan Smith) announced it.”

On the key points he made to Coach Jonathan Smith that sold the head coach on Bray’s philosophy…

“The biggest thing was just the time we had spent together, him being around me, seeing how I work and how I operate. The three games where he got a picture of what it would look like if I was the (defensive) coordinator. We talked about the best way to put our guys in the best position to be successful. I think he liked and agreed with what I was saying, and I think it all worked out.”

On Oregon State inside linebacker Avery Roberts not being available for the bowl game and adjusting for his absence….

“We feel great about Kyrei Fisher, and what he has been able to do. Kyrei came in against Arizona State, played about 10 plays and did a great job. We feel great about Kyrie and Easton Mascarenas. It will be good for Easton to get some playing experience before he gets rolling in the next couple of years.”

On how Oregon State is playing differently on defense…

“We have done some different things, not wholesale changes, but within the structure of the defense, and a couple of little changes and wrinkles that we have brought in. It is all about the players. They have done a great job buying in. We have simplified some things and just really focused on what are our guys are doing well, and let’s have them do that. So, that has been the biggest focus. We’re not going to do anything they (Oregon State defensive players) are not physically and mentally capable of. A big focus for us is to put our players in the best position to make plays and utilize their talents.”

On whether he favors the 3-4 or the 4-3 defense….

“I like the idea of moving out of three and four down spacing up front, the problems it causes for the offense, just blocking for the pass and run. As far as personnel and what you are asking those guys to do, I believe the players build the playbook, so it’s always looking at what our guys do best. For the guys we have right now, the four-down spacing is better for them because they get to work on edges and then go because we have some guys who are better athletically and can go. We have got a package where we can be both three down and four down. So, every year it will probably look a little different based on who’s out there.”

On what challenges Utah State presents for the Oregon State defense.

“Everything is in space now. You have to either load the box or lighten the box. They (Utah State’s offense) do a good job of making sure that they’re trying to put themselves in a number count situation to their favor. How do we look against the run? What’s our number situation on the outside? So, every defense we have was closely looked at to give our players opportunities to make plays, whether they (Utah State) throw or run the ball.”