What Trent Bray & Andrzej Hughes-Murray Said At The LA Bowl Presser
Hear from Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray and linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray as they meet the media at the LA Bowl Press Conference
Trent Bray, Oregon State Defensive Coordinator
On how to contend with Utah State’s wide receivers…
“We need to keep changing the picture form and not let them (Utah State) know. They have talented receivers across the board. We don’t just focus on one guy. That would be a mistake. We have different ways to cover certain guys, certain positions on the field, and continue to change that picture on them.”
On recently being named defensive coordinator…
“It has been a long conversation for a while since the interim deal happened. It’s been a daily conversation about what I would do, how are things going to be different. It’s probably been a month now of conversations about it. Then the actual realization of it was a couple of days before Coach (Jonathan Smith) announced it.”
On the key points he made to Coach Jonathan Smith that sold the head coach on Bray’s philosophy…
“The biggest thing was just the time we had spent together, him being around me, seeing how I work and how I operate. The three games where he got a picture of what it would look like if I was the (defensive) coordinator. We talked about the best way to put our guys in the best position to be successful. I think he liked and agreed with what I was saying, and I think it all worked out.”
On Oregon State inside linebacker Avery Roberts not being available for the bowl game and adjusting for his absence….
“We feel great about Kyrei Fisher, and what he has been able to do. Kyrei came in against Arizona State, played about 10 plays and did a great job. We feel great about Kyrie and Easton Mascarenas. It will be good for Easton to get some playing experience before he gets rolling in the next couple of years.”
On how Oregon State is playing differently on defense…
“We have done some different things, not wholesale changes, but within the structure of the defense, and a couple of little changes and wrinkles that we have brought in. It is all about the players. They have done a great job buying in. We have simplified some things and just really focused on what are our guys are doing well, and let’s have them do that. So, that has been the biggest focus. We’re not going to do anything they (Oregon State defensive players) are not physically and mentally capable of. A big focus for us is to put our players in the best position to make plays and utilize their talents.”
On whether he favors the 3-4 or the 4-3 defense….
“I like the idea of moving out of three and four down spacing up front, the problems it causes for the offense, just blocking for the pass and run. As far as personnel and what you are asking those guys to do, I believe the players build the playbook, so it’s always looking at what our guys do best. For the guys we have right now, the four-down spacing is better for them because they get to work on edges and then go because we have some guys who are better athletically and can go. We have got a package where we can be both three down and four down. So, every year it will probably look a little different based on who’s out there.”
On what challenges Utah State presents for the Oregon State defense.
“Everything is in space now. You have to either load the box or lighten the box. They (Utah State’s offense) do a good job of making sure that they’re trying to put themselves in a number count situation to their favor. How do we look against the run? What’s our number situation on the outside? So, every defense we have was closely looked at to give our players opportunities to make plays, whether they (Utah State) throw or run the ball.”
Andrzej Hughes-Murray, Oregon State Outside Linebacker
On the players’ reaction to Trent Bray being named defensive coordinator….
“We thought it was well deserved. I’m personally excited to see where the program is going to go the next few years. With Coach Bray leading the defense, it’s going to help our team.”
On how Coach Bray’s energy rubs off on the players…
“Coach Bray always says that we are on fire for our work. We are just excited to go out there and do our job. If we do our job, we are going to be successful as a defense. That is why we had so much success against Stanford and Arizona State. Everyone did their job and did what a coach would do. Coach Bray is excited for us, excited to be out there, and coaches like that. It’s a two-way street relationship. We feed off of his energy, and he feeds off of us.”
On stopping Utah State’s explosive offense…
“I always look forward to a good challenge. Utah State has a good offense. They are high-powered and can score points. There is a reason why they are Mountain West champions. This is the kind of game that you live for. I finally get to go to a bowl game after six seasons against a big-time opponent, so I am excited about that. In order to stop this opponent, we have to stop the run. We have to make this quarterback feel pressure and be uncomfortable. We have to change up our coverage looks. Most of all, we just have to go out there and do our job.”
On whether he has achieved everything he wanted to at Oregon State….
“I didn’t go to a bowl game for six years in a row. I can’t say that I have achieved everything that I wanted to. I had a bunch of goals when I came to college. The reality is that I am here now. When I look back at my career, I have no regrets because I put everything I had into this program and this team. I have just tried to make myself the best player, the best person I can be. I graduated college with a degree in psychology and a minor in human development and family sciences. I’m happy with the way my career has gone. I didn’t get to accomplish every single thing, but I can say that I have done a lot. I accomplished one of my biggest goals, which was to get this team to a bowl game. With the help of a great team around me, my brothers, my teammates, we have been able to accomplish that journey, which is something that has been really awesome.”
On what it means for Oregon State to be in a bowl game….
“Whenever a team makes a bowl game, it will really set up moves for next year. It will catapult this program forward with momentum. The guys next year can do it again, probably make it further than this team did.”
On whether he sees himself as a coach someday….
“I don’t know. There are a lot of things I want to do with my life once my playing days are over. We are just going to have to wait and see where life takes me.”
----
