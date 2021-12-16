The Dam Board | PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State had a successful signing day, signing 16 players to their 2022 recruiting class. Before the focus shifts entirely to 2023, there is still work to be done for the late signing period.

The class ranks will not be completely finalized until the late period is concluded in February, but for now, BeaversEdge takes a look at how the 2022 recruiting class currently matches up against every other class in the past 10 years.

**Ranking is based on a formula that goes by Rivals points, and changes based on average star rating, class size, and other factors**

