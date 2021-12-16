What Brian Lindgren & Nathan Eldridge Said At The LA Bowl Press Conference
With Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, and offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge taking part in the LA Bowl Press Conference, BeaversEdge.com recaps what was said!
OC Brian Lindgren
On the type of challenges that Utah State presents defensively….
“The aggressiveness of the defense is something that stands out to me, the way the defensive line gets up the field. They (Utah State) have some movements and bring a lot of pressure in certain situations. That will be a big challenge for us.”
On the key to how effective Oregon State has been on the offensive end….
“It starts with our guys up front and our ability to run the football. I have been pleased with the way the offensive line has played, particularly in the run game. Being able to establish the run and get that going takes a lot of pressure off of our quarterback. Running the ball that way kind of opens up some our play action pass. When we are able to run the football, we have really been able to get going.”
On where Nathan Eldridge has elevated his game and what he has meant to the offensive line...
“The experience is huge. He has been in a lot of football games, seen a lot from the different defenses. Nathan has been in a lot of different situations, including adversity. To have Nathan’s experience and maturity up front gets that group (offensive line) going. His ability to get off the double teams, get up to the second level, and play with great leverage is something that has jumped off the film this year.”
On what he saw from Utah State when they played San Diego State (Dec. 4 in the Mountain West Championship Game)….
“They (Utah State) had some success early and did a nice job in the red zone to prevent San Diego State from scoring points. They are really aggressive. They were playing with confidence, particularly in the second half. They just executed at a really high level.”
On what he has seen from Utah State linebacker Justin Rice…
“He (Rice) seems like a really smart player. He has a good sense of where the ball is going to be, what the quarterback is trying to do. He is always getting himself in a good position to make plays. He is a really talented player and is fun to watch.”
OL Nathan Eldridge
On what he will remember most about his seven-year college career….
“It is building the friendships and relationships over time. Oregon State really welcomed me and made me feel like it was home. I am forever grateful for the coaching staff and the guys that I’ve met on the team. We have a really good group of guys. Hopefully, we can end on a win.”
On his game taking a step up when he got serious in the classroom….
“It was a really big deal. I was still kind of figuring things out. I really didn’t have a big interest in school, but I was always capable of doing it. Once I actually put an effort toward doing well and put my mind to it, I was able to make some big strides, build that confidence. I’m not that good at school but ended up doing it, and I feel pretty good about it. I am getting my master’s degree in college student services.”
On playing for offensive line coach Jim Michalczik:
“I wouldn’t have been with him (Michalczik) for six years if I didn’t think he is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country. What sets him apart is not only is he a great offensive line coach, he is a great human. Our meetings are about football when they need to be. We also talk about real things that are happening in life and anything we have questions on. He will give us his honest opinion and what he thinks is right.”
On why he returned to college football this year and whether he considered going to the NFL….
“I was considering the NFL, but due to all the injuries that I had, it was probably best for me to come back and show that I can stay healthy, to just prove I can be on the field and raise my stock that way.”
On how he can handle the defensive pressure Utah State throws at him and his teammates….
“We have to prepare the right way, dial into film, and make sure we are all on the same page. It’s really about executing the right way and good things will happen for us.”
