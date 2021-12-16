What Brian Lindgren & Nathan Eldridge Said At The LA Bowl Press Conference

With Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren , and offensive lineman Nathan Eldridge taking part in the LA Bowl Press Conference, BeaversEdge.com recaps what was said!

On the type of challenges that Utah State presents defensively….

“The aggressiveness of the defense is something that stands out to me, the way the defensive line gets up the field. They (Utah State) have some movements and bring a lot of pressure in certain situations. That will be a big challenge for us.”

On the key to how effective Oregon State has been on the offensive end….

“It starts with our guys up front and our ability to run the football. I have been pleased with the way the offensive line has played, particularly in the run game. Being able to establish the run and get that going takes a lot of pressure off of our quarterback. Running the ball that way kind of opens up some our play action pass. When we are able to run the football, we have really been able to get going.”

On where Nathan Eldridge has elevated his game and what he has meant to the offensive line...

“The experience is huge. He has been in a lot of football games, seen a lot from the different defenses. Nathan has been in a lot of different situations, including adversity. To have Nathan’s experience and maturity up front gets that group (offensive line) going. His ability to get off the double teams, get up to the second level, and play with great leverage is something that has jumped off the film this year.”

On what he saw from Utah State when they played San Diego State (Dec. 4 in the Mountain West Championship Game)….

“They (Utah State) had some success early and did a nice job in the red zone to prevent San Diego State from scoring points. They are really aggressive. They were playing with confidence, particularly in the second half. They just executed at a really high level.”

On what he has seen from Utah State linebacker Justin Rice…

“He (Rice) seems like a really smart player. He has a good sense of where the ball is going to be, what the quarterback is trying to do. He is always getting himself in a good position to make plays. He is a really talented player and is fun to watch.”