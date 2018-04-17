BeaversEdge.com

Last week, El Dorado Hills (Calif.) Oak Ridge center Zachary Welch made the trip north to Corvallis to check out an Oregon State spring practice.

The Beavers could use a true center prospect in the class of 2019, and Welch fits that bill. The Beavers haven't offered the 6-foot-4, 285-pounder yet, but they certainly have him on their radar.

"I hope they are close to offering me, Welch said.

As far as the practice visit itself goes, Welch liked what he saw from the boys in orange and black.

"I loved it," said Welch. "I loved the coaching staff and felt as though they really knew what they were doing. It was all very well organized.

"I thought the way that they competed was awesome. I loved the intensity level. I honestly felt as though I could compete at that level. The coaches were all really cool."

Welch has been in touch with OSU offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, who gave him the invite to come to Corvallis for the visit.

"I did get some one on one time with Michalczik [during the visit]," Welch said. "I really liked him. He looked like he really knew how to get the best out of his players."

After visiting Oregon State, Welch visited Oregon, which he noted would be the last visit he took this spring.

Currently, Welch holds offers from Nevada and San Jose State.