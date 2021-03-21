BeaversEdge - Weekly Offer Roundup: 3/15-3/21

============================ Ronald Lewis is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound safety from New Orleans, Louisiana. Lewis currently holds 13 offers from Colorado, Kansas, Lamar, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, Marshall, Memphis, Oregon State, Tulane, UTSA, Utah State, and Virginia. MORE: 2022 DB Ronald Lewis gearing up for senior season, mulls college offers

============================ Adrian Brown is a 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back from Cincinnati, Ohio. Brown previously played in Pahokee, Florida. Brown currently holds seven offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oregon State, and Wake Forest. MORE: 2022 DB Adrian Brown Excited For Oregon State, Pac-12 Offer