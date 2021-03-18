2022 DB Adrian Brown Excited For Oregon State, Pac-12 Offer
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!Cincinnati (OH) defensive back Adrian Brown is seeing his recruitment trend upwards, and Oregon State was the most recent to join the mix as of Wedn...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news