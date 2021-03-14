BeaversEdge - Oregon State Earns No. 12 Seed, Set To Face No. 5 Seed Tennessee

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Reaction: Oregon State Returns To The Dance | Beavers Edge Buffs, Advance To NCAA Tournament

The Oregon State men's basketball team was selected as No. 12 seed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee and will face No. 5 seed Tennessee on Friday.



The Beavers (17-12), who won three straight games in the Pac-12 Tournament to earn the conference's auto-bid, will play the Volunteers (18-8) who received an at-large bid. Tennessee most recently lost to Alabama in the semifinal round of the SEC Tournament.

The two teams have met three times previously as the Beavers currently hold the 3-1 advantage. The most recent matchup came during the 1990-91 season when OSU defeated Tennessee 82-66 in Gill Coliseum.

This will be the Beavers' 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, but only the second since the 1990 season. They last reached the tournament in 2015-16 when they lost to VCU as a seven-seed.

The winner of Oregon State-Tennessee will face the winner of the 4th-seeded Oklahoma State and 13th-seeded Liberty. Oregon State was the 46th overall seed in the tournament field while Tennessee was 19th. 12-seeds are 50-90 all-time against five-seeds.

The Beavers, who are 12-20 in the NCAA Tournament all-time, have a chance to get a 39-year-old monkey off their backs against the Volunteers as they last won a tournament game in 1982.

The time for Friday's matchup has yet to be announced.