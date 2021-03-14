BeaversEdge - Beavers Take Series Finale vs Oregon 3-1

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Wade Meckler hit his first career home run and Jake Pfennigs held Oregon to five scoreless innings to send Oregon State to a 3-1 win over the Ducks Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Meckler’s home run put the Beavers (11-3 overall) up 3-0 after the teams went scoreless through the game’s first four frames. Troy Claunch and Garret Forrester each singled to open the fifth, and both were in scoring position after Joe Casey moved them over via sacrifice bunt.

Matthew Gretler drove home the game’s first run via a 6-3 groundout, then watched as Meckler hit the first pitch he saw from Oregon starter Brett Walker over the left field fence for the three-run advantage.

Oregon (8-3) managed to score one on a groundout in the sixth off reliever Chase Watkins, but Bryant Salgado, Mitchell Verburg and Jake Mulholland combined to hold the Ducks scoreless over the last three innings.

Pfennigs, making his fourth start of the season, tied a career-high with six strikeouts. The righty held Oregon to four hits and two walks in five innings to pick up his second win of the year. He is 2-0.

Mulholland, meanwhile, picked up his fourth save of the season and 34th of his career, putting him three shy of Kevin Gunderson (2004-06) for the all-time Oregon State lead.

Walker, who allowed five hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings, took the loss, dropping him to 1-1 this season.

Next Up

Oregon State continues its homestand with a three-game series versus Washington State that opens Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch Friday is slated for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Scoreless In The First

Pfennigs held Oregon scoreless in the first; opponents have yet to score in the first inning this season. Oregon State’s staff has limited opponents to eight hits and three walks with 17 strikeouts in 14 first-inning frames this season. Opponents are batting just .167 in the first innings.

Eight In The Fifth

Oregon State’s three-run fifth inning came quickly as the Beavers faced just eight pitches from Walker. Claunch and Forrester all singled on the first pitches they saw. Casey sac bunted on the first pitch he saw while Gretler drove in the game’s first run on a first-pitch groundout. Then Meckler homered on the first pitch he saw.

RISP

Oregon was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Strikeouts

The Oregon State pitching staff combined for eight strikeouts Sunday, giving the Beavers 35 over the three games. Oregon State has 72 strikeouts in the last 54 innings combined versus BYU and Oregon.

OSU Athletics