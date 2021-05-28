Oregon State OL Thomas Sio Moves To DL

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State redshirt freshman offensive lineman Thomas Sio has officially switched positions and will now play on the defensive line per his Instagram.

The 6-foot-3, 365-pounder claimed a redshirt season in 2019 where he appeared in one contest (Cal Poly) before playing in two games (Stanford & Arizona State) in 2020.

With the Beavers needing some more reinforcements in the trenches on defense, this move makes a lot of sense for both the team and Sio.

He's got a much clearer path to playing time and could be a very imposing presence with his massive frame if he's able to pick up the nuances of the position quickly.

Now that Sio is on the DL, the Beavers now have 11 scholarship defensive linemen in Jeromy Reichner, Keonte Schad, Isaac Hodgins, Simon Sandberg, James Rawls, Tavis Shippen, Kelsen Hennessy, Cory Stover, Sione Lolohea, & Omarion Fa'amoe.