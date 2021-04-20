BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 7

Hear from Oregon State running backs coach A.J. Steward , offensive lineman Brandon Kipper , and RB Deshaun Fenwick as the trio talks Day 7 of spring football...

----

• Talk about it inside The Dam Board

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.