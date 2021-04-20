 BeaversEdge - WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 7
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-20 14:33:34 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Oregon State Spring Football Interviews Day 7

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge
Managing Editor
@b_slaught

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Hear from Oregon State running backs coach A.J. Steward, offensive lineman Brandon Kipper, and RB Deshaun Fenwick as the trio talks Day 7 of spring football...

MORE: MBB: Dashawn Davis Turning Heads | The 3-2-1: OSU Spring Football At The Two-Week Mark

----

Talk about it inside The Dam Board

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus

• Subscribe to our YouTube page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}