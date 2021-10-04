BREAKING: Oregon State Kicks Off 2023 Class With TE Cooper Jensen
Just as the famous old philosophers always used to say: "If you win, they will come."
Oregon State hosted an impressive crop of visitors last Saturday that included 2023 tight end Cooper Jensen, and while we know the staff made a good impression on the field, they must have made an even better one off of it as the 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect has officially committed to the Beavers.
"It was probably the best experience I have had," said Jensen. "All of the fans and just the environment, it was awesome. Everyone is very welcoming and friendly. My first time down there I could tell it just felt like home. I knew from the start that I had to go there."
Jensen committed to Oregon State over other offers from Arizona and Tennesee, which not only says a lot about the trajectory his recruitment is and was heading in, but also about the staff's ability to lock down great players early on in the recruiting process.
"Coach Wozniak and Coach Smith have been recruiting me the hardest, I have a great relationship with both of them but especially Coach Wozniak," Jensen told BeaversEdge. "My relationship with them definitely played a big role in my decision."
During the summer BeaversEdge wrote a story about how Oregon State can turn a corner in recruiting, stating that the biggest piece lies in improving the on-field product. After starting the season 4-1, Jensen's pledge signifies that the results are already starting to come in.
"Coach Smith and Oregon State have created a very cool atmosphere and they’re playing very well," said Jensen following his visit.
Jensen is the first commitment in the 2023 class, with many other prospects also starting to take a hard look at the Beavs.
