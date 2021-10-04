BREAKING: Oregon State Kicks Off 2023 Class With TE Cooper Jensen

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE! Dam Right! Just as the famous old philosophers always used to say: "If you win, they will come." Oregon State hosted an impressive crop of visitors last Saturday that included 2023 tight end Cooper Jensen, and while we know the staff made a good impression on the field, they must have made an even better one off of it as the 6-foot-6, 215-pound prospect has officially committed to the Beavers. "It was probably the best experience I have had," said Jensen. "All of the fans and just the environment, it was awesome. Everyone is very welcoming and friendly. My first time down there I could tell it just felt like home. I knew from the start that I had to go there."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMTAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCDwn6eh8J+WpDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hXb3puaWFrVEU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENvYWNoV296bmlha1RFPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoX1NtaXRoP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2Fj aF9TbWl0aDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CZWF2 ZXJGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVhdmVyRm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGZvcmRmc3Ax P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB0Zm9yZGZzcDE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vc2hhbmVkS2Vjaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2hhbmVkS2VjazwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SeWFuQ2xhcnlGU1A/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJ5 YW5DbGFyeUZTUDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9C cmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhbmRvbkh1 ZmZtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9SZXZpdFVwMjM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNSZXZpdFVwMjM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9CdWlsZFRoZURhbT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+I0J1aWxkVGhlRGFtPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vM1p5QnNxdEF6cCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNaeUJzcXRBenA8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29vcGVyIEplbnNlbiAoQENvb3BlckplbnNlbjE3KSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Nvb3BlckplbnNlbjE3L3N0 YXR1cy8xNDQ1MTk2MzIyOTQ0OTI5NzkyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci Pk9jdG9iZXIgNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK